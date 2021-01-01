Mikel and Troost-Ekong shine as Sarr fires Watford past Stoke City

The Nigerian stars featured for their respective clubs while the Senegal winger scored to inspire the Hornets to victory

John Obi Mikel and William Troost-Ekong were on parade while Ismaila Sarr found the back of the net as secured a 2-1 victory over in Friday’s Championship game.

Former international Mikel was afforded his 18th league start of the campaign and gave a good account of himself but could not help Michael O'Neill’s men to avoid defeat.

His compatriot Troost-Ekong starred for the Hornets in his 15th league appearance this season and helped his side secure their 13th win of the season with international Sarr scoring a crucial goal in the encounter.

Troost-Ekong formed a four-man defence along with Francisco Sierralta, Kiko and Adam Masina while Sarr starred in the midfield.

Mikel, meanwhile, played along with Sam Clucas and Joe Allen for Stoke in his 19th league appearance of the season.

Both sides made a number of efforts in their quest to outfit each other but despite their efforts, the first-half ended without goals.

After the restart, Troy Deeney broke the deadlock for Watford, converting from the penalty spot moments after the hour mark.

Sarr then doubled the Hornets lead in the 68th minute of the encounter after receiving a timely assist from Deeney.

With seven minutes before time, Steven Fletcher reduced the deficit but despite the spirited efforts from Stoke to try and level proceedings before the end of the game, Watford held on to their lead to secure all three points.

The African stars were on parade for the entirety of the game for their respective clubs in the encounter.

Mikel made two tackles, one interception, one clearance, made 62 touches on the ball and had 88 successful pass rate in the game.

Troost-Ekong made 12 clearances, blocked one shot, won eight aerial contests and had 62 touches on the ball.

With the result, the Hornets climbed to third on the Championship table after accruing 46 points from 25 games while Stoke dropped to the eighth place with 37 points from the same number of matches.

Troost Ekong and Sarr will hope to help Watford extend their winning run to four games when they take on on January 26.