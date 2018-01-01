MIFA get Super League spot, Perlis the same for Premier League

As the third place team in the 2018 Malaysia Premier League season, MIFA earned a place in the top flight following Felcra FC's decision to pull out.

The board of directors at Malaysian Football League (MFL) who governs the Super League and Premier League competitions have finally ended the which teams will make up the 24-teams competitions over the two leagues for the 2019 season.

MIFA who finished third behind Felda United and Felcra in the 2018 season in the Premier League have managed to win promotion after managing to satisfy the requirement set by MFL to be part of the Super League.

The club side who is led by the experienced K. Devan went close to winning automatic promotion but only narrowly lost out to Felcra by two points, having turned in consistent performances after the midway point of the season.

The decision also meant that the bottom two teams of the 2018 Super League season in Kelantan and Negeri Sembilan will remained relegated and will now be part of the fixtures for the 2019 Premier League season.

MFL were also forced to act to fill up the numbers for the second tier after MIFA's promotion with their spot taken up by Perlis. The Northern Tigers have make big splashes in the transfer window and fans will get to see the likes of Safee Sali and Badhri Radzi plying their trade in the division.

With Kuantan FA and Terengganu FC II finishing in the bottom two of the 2018 Premier League, both faced relegation but the latter managed to retain their spot following Terengganu City FC's sanction by Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) despite winning the 2018 FAM Cup.

Meanwhile the runners-up of the FAM Cup in Selangor United will be taking over Kuantan's place in the 2019 Premier League, thus completing the full list of teams in the two highest divisions of professional football in Malaysia.

The first round of matches in both divisions are expected to be played starting February 1 2019.

