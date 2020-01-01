Michaela Abam: Cameroon striker scores as Real Betis stun Rayo Vallecano

The forward came off the bench to make a key impact as Pier Luigi Cherubino’s ladies returned to winning ways against their hosts

Michaela Abam found the back of the net as secured a 2-0 victory over in Sunday’s Spanish Primera Iberdrola game at Ciudad Deportiva Rayo Vallecano Campo 5.

Having netted in a 2-2 draw against last week, the 22-year-old continued with her fine scoring form for Betis at Rayo Vallecano.

The international was brought on in the 68th minute for Priscila Borja and scored her third league goal of the season as a substitute.

The two teams were destined for a dismal goalless first half until Merel van Dongen opened the scoring deep inside injury time after benefiting from a brilliant pass from Ana Romero.

In the second half, Pier Luigi Cherubino introduced Abam and she justified her introduction as she made a fine finish off a fine assist from Irene Guerrero at the death to wrap up the victory for the visitors.

Abam, who was in action for the last 22 minutes, has now scored three goals despite starting thrice in 15 outings, while 's Jermaine Seoposenwe was also in action in the last 44 minutes.



The result moved Real Betis two spots off the relegation zone after gathering 20 points from 21 games and they will welcome Tacon after the international break on March 22.