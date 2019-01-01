Michael Olunga: Harambee Stars striker scores first hat-trick in Japan

The Kenyan forward helped his club cement top spot in Japan's second division

Kenyan international Michael Olunga scored his first hat-trick for Kashiwa Reysol since moving to , against Renofa Yamaguchi on Saturday.

Olunga who joined the Japanese second division side in August 2018, from 's , and bagged the hat-trick as they hammered Renofa Yamaguchi 4-1.

The former Thika United, and striker scored his goals in the third, 61st and second minute of added time and was also voted the man of the match for his feat.

Brazilian forward Cristiano scored Kashiwa Reysol's other goal, while Ishida scored the solitary goal for Renofa Yamaguchi.

With 11 goals so far, the Harambee Stars forward is Kashiwa Reysol's top scorer and is fighting for the golden boot with Fagiyano Okayama's Korean striker Lee-Yong Jae, who has 16 strikes in the bag.

The win ensured Kashiwa Reysol remain top of the table with 55 points, four more than the second-placed Kyoto Sanga. Olunga's club now stands on a prime position to be promoted to the top-tier.