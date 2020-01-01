Feichtenbeiner calls for fan support after Selangor II recorded first win

Third time's the charm for Selangor II, who finally recorded their first points on Wednesday, with a 1-0 Premier League win over Sarawak United.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Third time's the charm for II, who finally recorded their first win and points on Wednesday, with a 1-0 Premier League win over Sarawak United.

In the matchday three encounter that was held at the Football Stadium, the hosts were made to wait until the 81st minute to break the deadlock, forward Danial Asri netting the only goal of the match.

More teams

The win allowed them to move up out of the relegation zone into the relative safety of 10th place.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Selangor II head coach Michael Feichtenbeiner described the win as an important one, following defeats in the previous two matches.

"I just spoke to the players in the changing room, telling them that I'm very proud of them. After the two defeats, they were under pressure and without Baki (Albanian forward Bajram Nebihi), we only had very young local players. It was very important for them that we won today.

"We deserved to win today because our opponents only played long balls today. They simply waited for my team to make mistakes in order to take advantage of the mistakes. They didn't create anything for themselves. On the other hand, we were the more active team; we wanted to do something and kept possession. According to my understanding of football, this is a much-deserved win for my young players.

"I'm also happy for Danial, who has had a super pre-season. He and the other players were a little bit nervous in the first two matches, but I think this goal would help him more than my support does," said the German trainer.

He also called for more support from the Red Giants supporters, ahead of their matchday four encounter against another reserve team, II this coming Saturday.

"We want to prove ourselves again on Saturday, hopefully with more support from the Selangor fans. This team needs support from our fans because they are still new in the Premier League.

"Hopefully we'll see a bigger crowd on Saturday and win our second match," remarked the club technical director.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram!