MFL sees new away ticket ruling will encourage more away fans

Malaysian Football League (MFL) introduces minimum ticket allocation and maximum ticket pricing for away fans in all competitions under their banner.

Travelling fans in the competitions within MFL can now look forward to having their ticket allocation secured after the governing body of the football league in Malaysia decided on new measures in a bid to give a helping hand to all away fans.

Under the new regulation, the home team can now only hike up a maximum of 20% on the ticket prices for away fans, a fair trade in the eyes of MFL who sees the extra money sufficient for the home team to cover any additional cost relating to the policing and attendance of away fans.

Chief executive officer of MFL, Kevin Ramalingam is hopeful that the new measure will end any practice of home teams trying to take advantage of the away fans by hiking up ticket prices beyond what is considered fair value.

"MFL did not make the decision to increase the ticket price but it's more to a measure of controlling the ticket price for the away fans. Before this there were no controls on that where a team had the rights to decide the price for away fans."

"This limit is considered sufficient to ensure for the host to cover on cost relating to the entry of away fans, particularly from the security aspect," said Kevin Ramalingam in a press release.

The new regulation states that the host has to provide a mininum number of tickets to the away fans based on their stadium capacity as follow;

- 300 tickets for less than 20,000 stadium capacity

- 500 tickets for 20,000 to 40,000 stadium capacity

- 1,000 tickets for more than 40,000 stadium capacity

"This decision was made after complaints made by several visiiting teams as previous rule allows for the host to decide on how much allocation. So we think that by putting a minimum requirement is the right step. If a host decides that they want to offer more to the away fans, they can do so."

"Previously the away fans had to apply tickets from the host and it is entirely up to the disgression of the host, which we consider to be very difficult for the away fans to make their arrangements. So through this, we hope that it will encourage more away fans to give support to their teams at away venues," he added.

