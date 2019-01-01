Mexico vs Ecuador: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After impressing against Venezuela, Tata Martino's side are aiming to keep their forward momentum going against another South American opponent

will seek to build on the momentum they gained against in midweek when they tackle in Arlington on Sunday.

Tata Martino’s side turned in one of their most convincing performances under the former boss as they swept aside the South Americans 3-1 in midweek, in a display packed with panache and quality.

Ecuador, meanwhile, are only a week out from the start of their Copa America adventure and are still seeking their first win of 2019, having drawn 1-1 with Venezuela on June 1.

The South Americans go chasing their first win over El Tri, losing nine of their previous 13 meetings.

Squads & Team News

Position Mexico squad Goalkeepers Ochoa, Orozco, Gonzalez Defenders Moreno, Reyes, Gallardo, Araujo, Salcedo, Alvarez, L. Rodriguez, C. Montes, Sanchez, Navarro Midfielders Guardado, J. Dos Santos, L. Montes, Pineda, Gutierrez, Alvarado, C. Rodriguez Forwards Jimenez, Pizarro, Vega

Mexico have a raft of selection problems, although there has been good news for Edson Alvarez, who has been named in the Gold Cup roster after a scare in midweek that appeared to have been more serious than it proved.

Hirving Lozano and Miguel Layun both recently pulled out of the squad, while other star names such as Javier Hernandez, Carlos Vela and Hector Herrera are all absent.

Possible Mexico starting XI: Ochoa; Rodriguez, Montes, Moreno, Sanchez; Guardado, Reyes, Dos Santos; Gallardo, Vega, Antuna

Position Ecuador squad Goalkeepers Dominguez, Banguera, Ortiz Defenders Achilier, Mina, Ramirez, Arboleda, Velasco, Caicedo, Arreaga, Quintero Midfielders A. , Re. Ibarra, Gruezo, Orejuela, Preciado, Ro. Ibarra, Mendez, Intriago, Chicaiza Forwards E. Valencia, Mena, Garces

Ecuador have a squad that is unchanged to the one that faced Venezuela on June 1.

Ener Valencia, who pinched a late equaliser in that game, should be recalled to the starting XI after being left on the bench.

Possible Ecuador starting XI: Dominguez; Quintero, Achilier, Caicedo, Velasco; Intriago, Orejuela; Valencia, Chicaiza, Ro. Ibarra; E. Valencia

Match Preview

With expectations of Mexico high ahead of the Gold Cup, head coach Tata Martino is a man under pressure.

He has his selection problems ahead of the competition, with Edson Alvarez’s midweek injury just the latest to hit the roster. However, motivating players to turn out for their national team has also proven to be problematic, with the likes of Carlos Vela and Hector Herrera sitting out this summer by their own volition.

Performances like that one El Tri turned into to come from behind and sweep away Venezuela 3-1 on Wednesday can only help his cause – and he will hope his side are capable of another such display on Sunday against an Ecuador side preparing for the Copa America.

Indeed, with rising Liga MX stars such as Carlos Rodriguez, Jorge Sanchez, Roberto Alvarado and Alexis Vega coming through the ranks, this is a Mexico side that feels like it is entering a new era.

Alvarado struck his first goal for his country in midweek, in what was a highly impressive display, while veteran midfielder Andres Guardado and Rodolfo Pizarro also scored.

Since losing both legs of a double header of friendlies against in November, Mexico have now won three straight games against , and Venezuela, scoring 10 goals in the process and conceding four.

They will hope to keep this very healthy rate up against opponents who are toiling for form ahead of the Copa America group stage, in which they will tackle , Chile and .

Indeed, Ecuador have scored only one goal in their last three games, losing 1-0 to the USA, drawing scoreless with Honduras and then drawing 1-1 with Venezuela on June 1.

Both these sides are eager to pick up momentum before their big summers and each team is filled with players seeking to prove themselves for very different reasons.