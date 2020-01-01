Mexican legend Zague talks to Bwalya about his great moment for Club America

The ex-Mexico international recalled one of his great goals for Club America when the Zambian football great provided the assist

Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’ relived one of his best goals during his time with Club America which was masterminded by Kalusha Bwalya.



The video posted on the 52-year-old’s timeline showed Zague volleying home with his first touch off Bwalya’s corner kick.



“I was recently talking to my dear Kalusha Bwalya ... how to remember great moments ... including one of the goals that I liked the most ... a pass from my beloved Kalu, like others! Craaack!#ClubAmerica.”

Ya que recientemente estuve hablando con mi querido @KalushaPBwalya ... cómo no recordar grandes momentos 🙌🏻👏🏻 ... incluyendo uno de los goles que más me gustó ... a pase de mi querido Kalu, como otros más!! Craaack! 👍🏻👌🏻 #ClubAmerica pic.twitter.com/axq3aobbCG — Zague (@LRZague) March 23, 2020

Both players formed a solid partnership in the attacking line of the Eagles between 1994-97, albeit there was no title to show for it.Regarded as one of the greatest footballers in Zambian football history, the 1988 Africa Player of the Year scored 21 goals in 88 appearances for Club America.Thereafter, he had stints at Necaxa, Al Wahda, Leon, Irapuato, Veracruz and Correcaminos - where he drew the curtain on his illustrious career.A former president of the Football Association of Zambia, Bwalya managed the Zambian national team between 2003-2006.