Messi tests positive for Covid-19 with PSG star set for spell on sidelines

Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed.

The Argentine attacker will miss the team's clash with Vannes in the Coupe de France on Monday.

The attacker returned to his homeland over the Christmas break, but has since contracted the virus while three team-mates have also tested positive.

What has been said?

"The four players that tested positive for Covid-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," a statement from PSG read.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino says he is unsure if Messi will be available for next week's Ligue 1 match against Lyon.

He said at a press conference: "I don't know if he will be there against Lyon. He will come back from Argentina when he is negative."

Neymar also ruled out for PSG

PSG have confirmed Neymar will also miss the upcoming clash as he continues to struggle with an ankle injury.

The Brazil star has been out of action since late-November with the problem and will remain in his homeland for another week.

The statement added: "Neymar will continue his treatment in Brazil until January 9 with members of the Paris Saint-Germain medical and performance staff. His return to training is still expected to be in about three weeks."

How have Messi and Neymar performed this season?

Messi joined the French side on a free transfer in August after his contract at Barcelona expired. The 34-year-old has featured 16 times in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, scoring six times.

Meanwhile, Neymar has scored three goals in his 14 appearances for Pochettino's side this term.

