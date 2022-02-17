Lionel Messi is confident that Paris Saint-Germain can win the Champions League.

The French side's main ambition is to win Europe's premier club competition, while it has been almost seven years since the Argentine last lifted the trophy with Barcelona.

PSG are close to reaching the quarter-finals this year, having beaten Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

What has been said?

Messi believes they can go all the way in the competition in the near future, but warned that it is not an easy thing to achieve.

He told the club's magazine: "It's complicated to win the Champions League. Complicated, because it's a competition that brings together the best teams, and where the smallest detail and the slightest mistake can eliminate you.

"I believe we have a team that can try to win it".

“We are excited about this idea and we really hope to get there, but we have to take things slowly.

"I repeat, it is difficult to win the Champions League. It's not always the best team that wins it and you really have to focus on all the details, thinking about being the strongest team possible.

"In the end, it is the strongest teams that achieve their goals. And we are on this path, seeking to become even stronger than what we are."

What next for PSG?

The Ligue 1 leaders are aiming to go one better than their all-time best finish in the Champions League in 2019-20, when they finished second.

PSG lost in the final that year to Bayern Munich but can eliminate the competition's most successful team if they hold on to their advantage in the second-leg.

Mauricio Pochettino's team host the Spanish giants on March 9, when they can book their place in the last-eight.

PSG are currently top of Ligue and hold a 13-point lead over second-place Marseille.

