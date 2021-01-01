Messi available to speak to Premier League clubs with Barcelona contract situation still undecided

Six months before the end of his deal at Camp Nou deal, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner can begin formal discussions over his future plans

star Lionel Messi is now free to discuss terms with any clubs, as his current contract at Camp Nou expires on June 30.

With less than six months left on his existing deal, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future is up for grabs, with , and thought to be among the leading contenders to sign the 33-year-old.

Although Messi has been associated with Barcelona since he joined them in 2001 as a youth, his future hangs in the balance after he came close to departing the Catalan side in the summer of 2020.

More teams

Ultimately, Messi was unwilling to go to court over Barca’s refusal to part company with him and would eventually stay put, but with his deal concluding in June, the star may find himself playing senior football for another club for the first time come August.

Messi has been unhappy with Barcelona's lack of competitiveness in recent months. The club relinquished the Primera Division title to in the summer and have failed to fire under new boss Ronald Koeman.

The Blaugrana find themselves sixth in , an alarming 10 points back from leaders having played a game more.

Having habitually challenged for the title since Messi debuted for the club in 2004, to simply be fighting just to make the next season represents quite a comedown.

Goal confirmed that neither the player nor his father, Jorge, have been in touch with any club. There has not been a single meeting or any contact with any other side, be it informal or casual, due to the sporting law that prohibits it.

Article continues below

Now, Messi is no longer bound by such a rule and can begin negotiations with any side he wishes.

It is not expected that he will decide before Barca’s presidential election on January 24, with all the candidates indicating the importance of retaining Messi at Camp Nou.

However, with Barca in need of slashing their wage bill and lacking competitiveness at the highest level, the Catalan club faces a major challenge to retain his services.