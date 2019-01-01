Messi named Best FIFA Men’s Player ahead of Van Dijk and Ronaldo

The Barcelona star won the award after another 50-goal season, edging the Dutch defender and Portuguese forward

's Lionel Messi has been named The Best FIFA Men's Player at this year's award ceremony, the Barcelona star beating 's Virgil van Dijk and ' Cristiano Ronaldo to scoop the prize.

Messi sealed the victory by leading Barcelona to yet another title last campaign, his 10th since breaking through with the club.

He fired 51 goals across 50 appearances for the Catalan side, marking his 10th consecutive season with at least 40 finishes.