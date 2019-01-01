Messi named Best FIFA Men’s Player ahead of Van Dijk and Ronaldo
Barcelona's Lionel Messi has been named The Best FIFA Men's Player at this year's award ceremony, the Barcelona star beating Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo to scoop the prize.
Messi sealed the victory by leading Barcelona to yet another La Liga title last campaign, his 10th since breaking through with the club.
He fired 51 goals across 50 appearances for the Catalan side, marking his 10th consecutive season with at least 40 finishes.
Congratulations, #LeoMessi— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2019 🏆 #TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/MKh2wV5T1M
Tthere was no stopping Messi, who was also named to the FIFA Men's World XI alongside Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Alisson Becker, Marcelo, Matthijs de Ligt, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe.
Many had pegged Van Dijk as the favourite to win the honour, as the Dutch defender had anchored a Liverpool backline widely considered the world's best.
The Reds centre-back, who was named PFA Players' Player and Premier League Player of the Year, helped guide the team to a Champions League victory, having topped Messi's Barcelona along the way, while also leading the Netherlands to the Nations League final, where they fell to Ronaldo's Portugal.
In addition to his international success, Ronaldo helped Juventus claim yet another Serie A title while finishing as the club's top goalscorer in all competitions while also claiming the Italian Super Cup.