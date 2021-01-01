'Messi has to look after himself and no-one else' – Mingueza says Barcelona can have no complaints about contract call

The Blaugrana defender, who is seeing his own deal run down, believes his iconic team-mate has earned the right to dictate his own future

Oscar Mingueza will not be trying to influence Lionel Messi’s contract call at Barcelona in any way, with the Blaugrana defender pointing out that his iconic team-mate has to “look after himself and no-one else”.

As things stand, the six-time Ballon d’Or is due to hit free agency when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Fresh terms have been mooted, along with a move elsewhere, and Mingueza says the all-time great has earned the right to dictate his own future after all that he has achieved in Catalunya.

What has been said?

Mingueza told El Larguero on a long-running saga at Camp Nou: “Nobody can complain about everything Messi has given us [at Barcelona].

“He has to look after himself and no-one else.”

When will Messi be making a decision?

Goal has learned that the mercurial Argentine will wait until the summer before making a definitive call on his next move.

Joan Laporta, who has returned to Barca for a second spell as club president, has stated his confidence in a new deal being thrashed out.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are, however, among those keeping a close eye on proceedings as they prepare to pounce.

What about Mingueza’s future?

Messi is not the only member of Ronald Koeman’s squad that has entered the final few months of their current contract.

Mingueza is in a similar position, with the 21-year-old defender enjoying an unexpected breakthrough campaign in 2020-21.

Injuries to others have worked in his favour, allowing 30 appearances to be taken in across all competitions, and another graduate of the famed La Masia academy is hoping to earn an extended stay at Barca.

He added: “Yes, my contract ends this summer. I'm very calm, nothing has been said, but I'm very calm. Let's hope I can stay at Barcelona.”

Any other business?

Mingueza has also been discussing the future of Blaugrana boss Koeman, with questions being asked of the Dutchman at various intervals this season.

Form has improved of late, suggesting that he will be kept on, and he has the full backing of those at his disposal.

Mingueza said of his coach: “Should Koeman continue? You can see that the team has improved, the dynamic is very good.

“This team needed time. I hope he continues next year.”

