'Messi is loved!' - PSG coach Galtier gushes over star after seeing him up close

The club's new manager raved about his star attacker

Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier heaped praise on Lionel Messi after being quizzed on Thursday about what it felt like to manage the Argentina icon. Galtier took over as PSG's head coach this summer, replacing Messi's compatriot Mauricio Pochettino.

Galtier previously managed against Messi, having led Nice last season, but he now gets to work alongside the ex-Barcelona star up close and has raved about the forward's impact.

What did Galtier say?

“I can not be surprised [by how good he is] because when you have such a record, such a number of matches, such trophies, it is because you are a very great professional,” Galtier said.

“He has confirmed it [right away for me]. Leo does all the training sessions, he is involved, he is smiling, he exchanges with his partners, he is an inspiration for our players and I enjoy every moment to see him on the field, to say hello to him every day because he represents the example to follow.

“He has won everything, he just missed the World Cup but at club level he has won everything. He has won individual awards but he is not satisfied, far from it. I think he is happy and when Leo smiles, the team smiles. He is loved and admired by his peers.”

Messi's PSG career so far

Messi joined PSG ahead of the 2021-22 season, having left Barcelona on a free transfer during the summer.

He scored 11 goals in 34 games across all competitions in his first season with the club, as PSG once again ran away to a Ligue 1 title.

Messi has netted three times in two matches to start this season, recently scoring a brace in PSG's opener against Clermont Foot.