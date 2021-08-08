Messi in tears at Barcelona press conference as he confirms end of 21-year Camp Nou career
Lionel Messi was in floods of tears at his final press conference as a Barcelona player as he confirmed the confirmed the end of his 21-year career at Camp Nou.
“This is very difficult, I was not prepared for this. Last year I was convinced to leave, but this year we were, my family and I wanted to continue here, in our house," he told reporters.
“Today I have to say goodbye, I arrived very young at 13 years old, and after 21 years I am leaving with my wife and three children.
"I have no doubts after being away for several years, we will return because I promised my children.”
More to follow.