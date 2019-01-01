'Messi and I don't talk much, but we're on right track' - Griezmann happy with life alongside Barcelona star

The pair have bonded over South American beverage mate, but the Argentine's injuries mean they have spent precious little time together so far

Antoine Griezmann admits that neither he nor Lionel Messi are the most effusive of personalities, but he is happy with his relationship with the captain.

Griezmann finally signed for Barcelona over the summer just one year after publicly snubbing the Catalans in favour of staying at .

He has had a baptism of fire at Camp Nou, as injuries to the likes of Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele left the international to shoulder the burden up front alongside young stars Ansu Fati and Carles Perez.

But despite having shared few minutes on the pitch with Messi, whom it was reported would have preferred the Blaugrana to sign Neymar, Griezmann believes the pair have got off on the right foot.

"He is not someone who talks a lot and neither am I so conversation is tough for us, I have treated him to a mate, it is a step in the right direction," he told reporters on Tuesday ahead of Barca's clash against .

"He has been injured and it is hard to strike up a connection on the pitch and in training and to improve it in that context, but we are good people and I am here to help any member of the team."

Messi faces a race against time to take on Inter after suffering a muscle injury last week in Barca's 2-1 defeat of .

Dembele is also a doubt for the visit of Antonio Conte's charges, who have started the season with six wins in as many games; but Griezmann hopes the rest of the team can rally and pick up a positive result.

"It is always harder with Ousmane, Leo and others injured, we are not all together and that is the worst thing because we can't even work in training," he explained.

"But we have to find a way to play well, whether it be with Carles, Ansu or with me out wide, we have a great squad with a lot of great players and we will find the winning formula."

Wednesday's match also marks Griezmann's Champions League debut in front of the Camp Nou faithful, and having finished once on the losing side of a final with Atletico he would love to take the big prize.

"These games are always special, it will be my first Champions League game at home and I will be very motivated, we will try to do a great job as a team to try and win in the best manner possible, the three points are the most important thing," the striker added.

"[Winning the Champions League] is everyone's dream, it is also one of mine but I have many, it is my goal and my dream and I hope tomorrow will be a beautiful night with the fans."