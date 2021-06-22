Messi and Barcelona yet to agree over extension as superstar's contract enters final week

Though the club remains in constant dialogue with Jorge Messi, the player's father and agent, no official offer has been made

Barcelona and Lionel Messi are in talks but have yet to agree on a contract extension, Goal can confirm.

Messi's deal at Camp Nou is set to expire at the end of June, meaning he will be a free agent in just over a week.

Though Barcelona remain optimistic over Messi signing an extension, no breakthrough on a new deal appears to be imminent.

What is the state of talks?

Though the outline of a formal proposal continues to be discussed, Goal understands that the Blaugrana have yet to make an official offer to Messi.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi, the player's father and agent, remain in constant dialogue over a new deal.

Messi, meanwhile, remains focused on the Copa America, where he is currently competing with Argentina.

The 33-year-old's priority is not economic. Instead, he is looking for assurances Barcelona can put a more competitive team on the pitch around him as he enters the twilight of his career.

Barca won the Copa del Rey last term, but fell short in the Champions League and La Liga.

How did Messi perform last season?

Despite Barcelona enduring a disappointing 2020-21 season, Messi was once again the top scorer in La Liga. He netted 30 goals in 35 appearances in the league - seven more than nearest challenger Gerard Moreno.

He also scored five times in the Champions League and three in the Copa del Rey.

