Meryem Hajri shines as Sporting de Huelva hold Malaga

The Moroccan created an assist as Antonio Sanchez's side claimed a late point away from home on Sunday

Meryem Hajri was in fine form as de Huelva forced Malaga to a 1-1 draw at the Federacion Malaguena de Fútbol Stadium on Sunday.

The international came on as a substitute in the 69th minute, replacing Maria Bonsegundo and changing the fate of the game.

Marta Cazalla opened the scoring for the hosts courtesy of an assist from Paula Fernandez in the 23rd minute.

However, Malaga's hopes of claiming their second win in 19 games were spoiled when Hajri teed up Sanrea Bernal to score and force a draw at the death.

Mali's Bassira Toure made a cameo appearance for Antonio Contreras' side as she replaced the team's scorer Fernandez in the 91st minute of the game.

The 1-1 draw means Sporting de Huelva are 13th with 24 points, while Malaga are 14th with 21 points. Both sides are in a race to avoid relegation this term.

Malaga will travel to battle in their next league tie on Saturday, while Sporting de Huelva welcome on Sunday.