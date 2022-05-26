Mendy wishes to see Mane win Champions League with Liverpool to stand chance of winning Ballon d'Or

The Lion of Teranga custodian believes his countryman has had an exceptional campaign and how winning Saturday's final might work in his favour

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has revealed he would love to see Sadio Mane lifting the Champions League trophy with Liverpool to stand a chance of winning the Ballon d'Or.

The Reds will be battling Real Madrid for the elite club competition title in Europe on Saturday at the Stade de France. Mane, who plays for Senegal alongside Mendy, has had a good campaign with Liverpool, winning the League Cup, the FA Cup and finishing second in the Premier League behind Manchester City.

The Lions of Teranga attacker managed to score 16 Premier League goals and provided two assists. In the Champions League, he has played 12 matches and scored five times.

The 30-year-old helped Senegal win their maiden Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title at the beginning of the year. He has also steered the team to the Fifa World Cup to be held in Qatar later in the year.

Mendy believes securing the Champions League title might work to Mane's advantage.

"I want Sadio to win the Champions League of course," the Blues shot-stopper told Foot Mercato.

"He is having an exceptional season, he is in the running for the Ballon d'Or and the Champions League will mark a turning point. He plays against his biggest competitor. Whoever emerges victorious will score a lot of points."

Mendy also lauded Los Blancos striker Karim Benzema for his achievements this season. He scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists to help his team win La Liga.

In the Champions League, the French striker also managed to get 15 goals in 11 matches played.

"Yes, [Benzema] he is one of the best strikers but when you play in the Premier League, you play against the best in the position in the world. He is part of it," Mendy continued.

"He has been at a very high level for many years. Everything that happens to him, he deserves it enormously, whether in the club or the recall in selection which dates from last year. He worked for and it is quite logical that he performs at this level."