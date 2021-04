Mendy upstages Aguero as Man City take massive step towards Premier League title at Leicester

All eyes were on the departing Argentine but it was Pep Guardiola's enigmatic full-back who made the crucial breakthrough in an important 2-0 win

Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City: Match statistics

It was supposed to be all about Sergio Aguero, but it was a fellow Manchester City player with an uncertain future that made the killer difference as the Premier League leaders took another huge step towards the title.

Benjamin Mendy was making just his second Premier League appearance in four months cooly stepped inside the Leicester defence and coolly sidefooted the opener to help move Pep Guardiola’s side 17 points clear at the top.

City had dominated against a strangely unadventurous Leicester side and were only missing a goal until Mendy became the unlikely hero.

Aguero was one of the first to sprint over and celebrate with the Frenchman, who has found himself on the periphery of Guardiola's plans this season.

And it seemed almost unfair that the Argentine had been presented with an opportunity every bit as enticing as the one Mendy converted in the 58th minute.

Just five days after the announcement that Aguero would leave the club, he was given the chance to show that he still has plenty to offer with top European clubs already heavily linked with a move.

Against Leciester, the 32-year-old made his usual astute runs, worked hard off the ball, linked up with the team – but somehow the big chance never came.

Indeed his biggest goal contribution was to get Fernandinho’s 30-yard strike chalked off. Aguero was standing in an offside position when he leapt out of the way the Brazilian’s superb fifth-minute strike.

The striker could not hide his frustration during the game as Kevin De Bruyne fired against the bar and Kasper Schmeichel denied Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus, while he had only scraps to work around.

He slapped his hands in frustration when Jesus failed to square a pass when he found space in the six-yard box, held his head in his hands when a poor clearance looped to him 12 yards and he volleyed high over the bar, and slapped his thigh when he failed to control a short pass as he darted into the box.

And he was in the dugout, replaced by Raheem Sterling two minutes after Mendy's goal, when his fellow striker Jesus poked in a 74th minute second.

But it was a victory that showed City’s strength in depth as their challenge for an unprecedented quadruple ramps up.

While Mendy’s long-term future at the club remains uncertain, he stepped seamlessly into a side dominating the Premier League and untroubled by a side that scored five at the Etihad Stadium in September.

He was one of six players that started against the Foxes after staying behind at the Etihad Campus during the international break.

Kevin De Bruyne, who was on the bench for Belgium’s 8-0 victory over Belarus in midweek, was also in the line-up with Guardiola able to rest a number of key players ahead of the Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund.

Victory never really looked in doubt and the Premier League could be wrapped up as early as next weekend if Manchester United slip up in their next two matches.

If Europe and cup competitions become more of a priority, Mendy and Aguero could yet have plenty of chances in the league to show what they can offer in the final two months of the season.