Mendy suggests what Chelsea are missing after Leicester City defeat

The Senegal goalkeeper believes Frank Lampard's side are missing a key element after their latest Premier League defeat at the King Power Stadium

Edouard Mendy believes are lacking consistency in their game after they conceded a 2-0 defeat against on Tuesday night.

First-half goals from Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison were enough to give the hosts maximum points at the King Power Stadium, which fired them to the summit of the Premier League table while the Blues dropped to eighth.

The result was Chelsea's third defeat in their last five league outings, however, Mendy summarised the team’s desire to build on Saturday’s win over before Ndidi opened the scoring in the sixth minute.

“We wanted to start well, but we put ourselves in danger from a free-kick we weren’t ready for and then a corner they scored the first goal from,” Mendy told the club website.

“We knew beforehand they were a team that it is difficult to come back against. We tried, but I think we were dangerous going forward on too few occasions to really worry them.”

After pointing out a fault in their consistency, the shot-stopper charged his teammates to get back to their top level and stay positive.

He continued: “What we are missing at the moment is consistency, being good for the whole match. We often have a bad patch, concede a goal and it makes it too hard to recover. We need to find more consistency in matches to be able to get past this level of team.

‘It’s difficult to explain because we were in good form and then we got into difficulty. It happened very quickly. We need to concentrate on the return phase now and getting near the levels we were at.

‘It’s up to us to rectify the current situation and above all show more. We have to stay together and stay as positive as possible during this delicate moment.”

Chelsea will be targeting a return to winning ways when they host Luton Town in a fourth-round fixture on Sunday, before they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Stamford Bridge for their next Premier League fixture on January 27.