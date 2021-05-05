'Mendy can save relationships' - Fans buzzing after Chelsea goalkeeper's heroics against Real Madrid
Football fans are buzzing on social media after Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's saves against Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League semi-final encounter.
The Senegalese produced stunning displays to stop Zinedine Zidane's men from finding the back of the net on Wednesday as the Blues secured a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.
Earlier in the encounter, Mendy stopped Luka Modric from opening the scoring before his eye-catching leap to parry Karim Benzema's header.
Timo Werner's 28th-minute goal put Chelsea ahead while Mason Mount doubled the lead as they progressed into the final with a 3-1 win but fans were pleased by Mendy's display.