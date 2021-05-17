Memphis Depay to represent himself amid Barcelona transfer talk

The Dutch forward's contract at Lyon is winding down and he will manage his own negotiations

Memphis Depay is taking charge of his own future negotiations, amid talk of a move to Barcelona.

The Dutch forward has revived his career at Lyon since joining the club in 2017, but he is in the final weeks of his contract and no breakthrough over a new deal has been found.

With his future up in the air, the former Manchester United forward has revealed he will be representing himself in negotiations.

“It is time for me to take control of my career,” Depay wrote on Twitter.

“As I have come to a point where I need to make important choices about my future, I have decided to negotiate my future deals together with my team of trusted confidants, backed by legal experts.

“I will decide about my destination myself. You will be the first to know.”

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said earlier this year that he was confident of persuading Depay to commit to a new deal with the Ligue 1 club.

There has been no breakthrough in talks, and links with Barcelona have grown stronger.

It was claimed over the weekend that a deal with Barca was close to being struck, but the Catalans could soon be in a state of flux with the future of coach Ronald Koeman in some doubt.

Depay and Koeman have a strong bond after working together for a couple of years with the Netherlands.

With Koeman’s future in doubt, Depay could well hold fire on any decision until there is clarity about the situation at Camp Nou.

