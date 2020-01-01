Durakovic: Future is very bright for Perak

Mehmet Durakovic is pleased his faith in the youngsters are paying dividends after Perak notched a 2-0 win over PJ City FC in the Super League.

A goal in each half earned the Bos Gaurus a very comfortable win over PJ City FC, far more than the 2-0 scoreline would suggest. were the utterly dominant side and PJ City could have no qualms about where the points ended up heading after this clash at Perak Stadium.

Shahrul Saad powered in a header in the 24th minute before Thierry Chanta Bin struck a sweet free kick in the 63rd minute to seal Perak's second win of the season and keep their unbeaten start to the season going. WIth seven point collected, Perak are up to second in the standings, right behind Johor Darul Ta'zim.

More teams

Durakovic started with seven players who are no older than 26 in the starting line-up with goalkeeper Nasrullah Abdul Aziz the youngest at 22. Late in the second half, 21-year-old Farid Khazali was also given a run-out as the head coach from show tremendous faith in his young charges.

"Very good win. Without Leandro, Partiban and Hafizul; the others came in and did a good job. We don't have a big squad but I have are very young talented kids who will run all day for me. I'm very happy for them and for the team because we really deserve the three points tonight (Wednesday).

"I think we are on the right track and these guys have a very good future here in Perak. They can play football here for another 10-15 years, that is how young they are," said a beaming Durakovic in the post-match press conference.

Among the older ones in the squad includes 33-year-old striker Guilherme de Paula who struck a brace in the opening win over FC at the start of the season but has not found the back of the net in the subsequent 180 minutes of football played.

However Durakovic is not worried for the former and player, calling him one who makes the team a very balanced one and sees his pairing with Shahrel Fikri as one that could be beneficial to both parties in the full season ahead if both players stay away from injuries.

"This guy doesn't stop running for 90 minutes. He's a work-horse, he's very talented, he's very experienced and with him in the side, I'm very confident we can go a long way. We needed somebody with experience. We are playing with two strikers and the other is a local, Fikri.

"It's a very long way. I look at one game at a time. JDT, Terengganu, Selangor, and are all different class. So you have a lot of teams who are very good but we're okay. Slowly but surely we're getting there," he added.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram