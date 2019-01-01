Medhi Benatia rejoices with Juventus after Serie A title win

The Old Lady clinched their eighth consecutive league crown after defeating Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium

Medhi Benatia has congratulated his former club for winning the 2018-19 Italian title.

A 2-1 victory over on Saturday sealed the Scudetto for Massimiliano Allegri's men for the eighth time on the bounce.

Alex Sandro's effort and German Pezzella's own goal handed the hosts the title with five matches to spare in the Italian top-flight as they currently hold a 20-point gap above second-placed .

Benatia who left the Turin outfit for top-flight side Al-Duhail in January has joined the club in celebrating the historic 35th league title.

During his two-and-a-half year stay in Turin, the captain won two Serie A titles and two honours.

"Congratulations to Juventus for this 8th title. A thought to all the friends I have in this team," Benatia tweeted.

Bravo à la @juventusfc pour ce 8eme titre!

Une pensée à tous les amis que j’ai dans cette équipe ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/uljXVvLtaP — MBenatia5 (@MedhiBenatia) April 20, 2019

Later in June, Benatia's Morocco will join 23 other countries for the 2019 in .

The Atlas Lions are placed in Group D of the foremost continental competition alongside Cote d'Ivoire, and Namibia.