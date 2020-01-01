'McTominay looks like a future Man Utd captain' - Berbatov applauds new deal for midfielder

The club's former striker has urged the Scotland international to move to the next level after committing his future to the Red Devils

Scott McTominay has all the attributes to become 's captain in the future, according to Dimitar Berbatov, who was pleased to see the dependable midfielder sign a new deal.

McTominay put pen to paper on a new five-year contract at Old Trafford on Tuesday, which will see him remain in Manchester through to 2025 with the option of a one-year extension.

The 23-year-old is currently enjoying his best season yet in the famous red shirt, and has now firmly established himself as a key member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

More teams

McTominay has already racked up 75 appearances for United since making his debut in 2017, with his next opportunity to shine likely to come in Wednesday's meeting with .

Berbatov says the Red Devils have shown their faith in the international's ability by tying him down to fresh terms, and has urged him to repay that trust by taking his game to the next level.

The ex-United striker told Betfair: "I think it is a perfect time to extend Scott McTominay's contract. I think he is developing in the right way, playing regularly and I hope they give him more time.

"It certainly shows that United have faith in him as a player and the club are making a statement that they are going to depend on him in the future. He's still young and in his early 20s, so for him to see that the club are trusting him and rewarding him with a contract extension is a great day for him to celebrate.

"He now needs to put those celebrations aside and prove why the club have given him a extension, he needs to be even better than before, and he needs to put even more effort into his game so that he can show that he can be a regular starter.

"He definitely deserves a new contract, he has great confidence in the way he moves around the pitch and the way he looks for the ball.

Article continues below

"He is at the stage where he is now comfortable in his position and the way he plays football. In the beginning, he needed some game time to get used to everything but now he is fully integrated into the team at such an early age, which is great because he now has more time to play, enjoy his football and make a name for himself as a player.

"With his physique and the way he plays football, he looks like a future captain and leader of Manchester United to me. Now, the most important thing isn't to relax because he has a new deal, it is the opposite, he needs to play and work even harder.

"He is in the right place to develop, he is surrounded by great players and the coach believes in him. How good he turns out to be only depends on him and how ambitious he is to be one of the best."