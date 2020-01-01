McTominay boost for Man Utd as midfielder to join squad for Spain training camp

will be joined on their training camp in by midfielder Scott McTominay, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The international has made 21 appearances for the Red Devils this season, but has not featured since sustaining a knee injury in December.

The 23-year-old's last game was the 4-1 win over Newcastle, but he has recovered and will team up with the rest of the squad in Spain during the winter break.

“Scotty has done better in his recovery than we thought, so we will take him with us,” Solskjaer told MUTV.

“Hopefully he can join in the training sessions and Axel as well, he’ll join in, so that’s two positives and it’s a good chance for them to use this time with the players.”

More to follow...