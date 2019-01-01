McGinn would swap first Scotland goal for three points in Euro 2020 qualification 'every day of the week'

The Aston Villa man opened his international account in an 'amazing moment' but a defeat in Group I took the gloss of his achievement

international John McGinn said he’d swap his first goal for his country for three points after came back to win their qualifier on Friday night.

McGinn opened the scoring in the Group I game, but Artem Dzyuba and an own goal by Stephen O’Donnell saw the Russians grab all three points.

The defeat sees Scotland in fourth place in their qualification group, with six points after five games, nine points behind leaders and six behind Russia in second.

McGinn, who has netted twice in the Premier League for this season, said his goal was an amazing feeling, but offset by the disappointment of defeat.

"It was an amazing feeling, it's something that's been bugging me as I've scored at club level,” he told Sky Sports after the game.

"I was really keen to do it but if i could swap it now for three points, I'd do that every day of the week."

The 24-year-old, who starred as Villa were promoted from the Championship last season, said he and his international team-mates were disappointed and frustrated after letting the must-win game slip away.

He believes that trying to protect their slender advantage played into Russia’s hands, allowing them to target the 6’5” Dzyuba.

"We were in a really good position in a game we needed to win and I think everyone will agree that we started really well and positively.

"We dropped back and invited Russia onto us and they punished us for it.

"When we we were bringing our strength to them and playing high up the park, they didn't have a chance to play.

"But we started dropping off and that allows them to put it into the big man and play to their strengths

"We allowed that too often.

"If we're going to qualify for a major tournament we're going to have to improve and improve fast."

Scotland will continue their attempts to qualify from their group when they face undefeated Belgium at home on Monday.

If they’re unable to make it to next summer’s tournament by that route, they will have a second chance to do so through the new playoff system as they won their Nations League group.