Mbeumo powers Brentford past Ihiekwe’s Rotherham United

The French winger of Cameroonian descent scored the Bees’ only goal as they silenced the Millers in Monday's English second tier outing

Bryan Mbeumo was Brentford’s hero in their 1-0 English Championship defeat of Rotherham United on Monday night.

The 21-year-old winger’s first-half effort separated both teams in the keenly contested encounter at the Brentford Community Stadium.

On Saturday, Mbeumo came off the substitute’s bench to score the only goal as the Bees recorded a 1-0 away victory against Bournemouth.

He continued in that form against the Millers to help Thomas Frank’s men tighten their grip on third place in the English second tier log.

Rotherham United began the encounter on a bright note but they had an early scare as goalkeeper Jamal Blackman fumbled a cross from Saman Ghoddos, albeit, he saved at the second attempt.

In the 26th minute, Mbeumo put the hosts ahead after a Sergi Canos cross past the visitors’ goalkeeper.

Paul Warne’s side almost levelled matters immediately when Irish winger of Nigerian background Chiedozie Ogbene met a cross from Ryan Giles, but he headed it straight at goalkeeper David Raya.

The Bees looked dangerous in the final third but Ivan Toney and Canos missed the chances that came their way.

Rotherham made a strong start to the second half and spent a lot of time in Brentford’s territory; however, they were unable to beat the impressive Raya in goal. In the 51st minute, Wes Harding went close, but he was unlucky in his quest to restore parity.

The introduction of Freddie Ladapo for Richard Wood in the 67th minute fuelled the attacking personnel of the visiting side, but it was the home team who threatened again when Toney sped past Michael Ihiekwe, before firing his effort wide.

At the end of 90 minutes, it was Brentford who secured all maximum points at stake, while Rotherham United returned home with heads bowed low.

After an impressive shift, Mbeumo – who is eligible to represent Cameroon at senior level was substituted for Mads Bidstrup in the 74th minute.

Article continues below

"Against a very, very good team - probably the favourites to go up via the play-offs - I thought we started the game really well," manager Warne told Rotherham website.

"We have to take our chances and it sort of hasn't dropped for us. We're snatching at shots, I thought we needed a goal early on when we were fresher.

"We lost the ball in the middle of the park and they cut inside the cross, goal. That sums up the difference between the two teams.”