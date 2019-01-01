Mbaye Niang and Ismaila Sarr score penalties in Rennes French Cup triumph

The African stars played significant roles in helping the Roazhon Park outfit secure their first Cup title since 1971

Mbaye Niang and Ismaila Sarr helped clinch the French Cup with a 6-5 penalty shoot-out win over PSG on Saturday.

The internationals were on parade for the entire duration of an eventful encounter that saw PSG's Kylian Mbappe sent off during extra-time.

Dani Alves and Neymar's efforts were cancelled out by Presnel Kimpembe's own goal and Mexer's strike as both teams headed into the shoot-out.

Niang scored the first penalty for Rennes while Sarr converted the winning spot-kick that gave them a 6-5 lead before Christopher Nkunku blasted his effort off target.

The triumph ended the Red and Blacks' 36-year wait for a major title and also guarantees them a qualifying ticket for next season's Uefa .

Niang and Sarr are expected to play a part in Senegal's campaign at the 2019 in .

The Teranga Lions have been drawn against , and in Group C.