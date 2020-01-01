Mbappe's arrival at Liverpool would give Klopp a selection headache - Fabinho

The Reds midfielder describes the Frenchman as "one of the best players in the world" but is not sure how he would fit in at Anfield

Kylian Mbappe's arrival at would give Jurgen Klopp a major selection headache, according to Fabinho.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Anfield for quite some time, despite the fact Klopp has insisted that the Reds do not have the financial power to pull off such a deal.

The 21-year-old expressed his admiration towards Liverpool during an interview with BBC Sport at the start of the week, weighing in on the "amazing" form which has seen them storm 16 points clear in the Premier League.

It would likely take a world-record fee to prise the international away from PSG, who reportedly value a prized asset at around £250 million ($328m).

Ex-Reds star Steve McManaman has warned his old club that such a transfer would represent a huge "risk", while also suggesting that it would be unwise to break up the current front three at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino form the most feared trident in European football at the moment, and Fabinho has also questioned whether Mbappe would fit into Klopp's line up.

Having witnessed the PSG star's talents up close during their time together at , Fabinho was asked by Sport Bible what he would bring to Liverpool's squad, to which he responded: "At this moment it would be a headache for Liverpool if we had him here because our attacking trio is very good.

"But I know Mbappe's quality, he's already one of the best players in the world, so he would obviously improve any team.

"Right now he plays for and we have to respect that."

Liverpool are on course for a first league title in 30 years, having won 22 of their 23 fixtures this season.

Klopp's men could emulate 's famous Invincibles squad if they continue on their current trajectory, with a 2-1 away at on Thursday extending their unbeaten domestic run to 40 matches.

The Reds are already being described as one of the greatest sides in Premier League history - despite having yet to lift the trophy - but Fabinho says they will have to sustain their success to go down in the hall of fame.

Article continues below

"In the last few years, we have definitely been one of the best teams," he added.

"You have to respect the numbers we’re achieving at the moment, even if you don’t want to talk about them.

"Records and stats don’t make us the best, but if we carry on doing what we’re doing we will win trophies. Then we have to keep doing that season after season."