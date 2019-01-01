Mbappe shuts down transfer rumours with simple message

The PSG forward has been linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool but seems to have underlined his commitment to the Ligue 1 champions for the new season

forward Kylian Mbappe has appeared to end speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

In a simple tweet with the young forward shown in the club’s newly released kit, Mbappe seemed to underline his commitment to his side ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The 20-year-old, who scored 33 league goals in 29 games last season, tweeted the club’s slogan, ‘Ici c’est Paris’ – ‘this is Paris’ – followed by ‘19/20’.

Rumours have been mounting throughout the summer that Mbappe could be lured away by the promise of a fresh challenge, with the starlet having already won everything on the domestic scene in .

His 39 goals and 17 assists in all competitions was a stunning return for the player, but for many others it was also a sign that the world’s best young player has outgrown the league.

PSG have continued to frustrate in Europe, with last season’s embarrassing defeat to only the latest in a sequence of disappointing results in the .

have been strongly linked with a move for Mbappe, as Zinedine Zidane continues the dramatic rebuild of the club following his return to the Spanish capital last season.

The potential of a front three featuring Mbappe alongside new signings Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic is undoubtedly a mouth-watering prospect, though it has been suggested Madrid could move for Mbappe next summer in a return to their old tactic of signing one big star every year.

have also been linked with the forward but for now it seems as though he will be staying in the French capital.

It has been a difficult summer for PSG fans, with constant rumours surrounding their two undoubted stars.

This reassurance from Mbappe may help to quell fans’ fears but speculation around teammate Neymar shows no sign of abating.

PSG are thought to be heavily reluctant to sell but seem desperate to facilitate a return for their former player.

Recent reports have suggested the French champions could be willing to accept a deal involving a huge cash sum as well as players in exchange, but any deal would be a huge PR blow for PSG’s footballing project and global brand.