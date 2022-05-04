Mbappe nominated for Ligue 1 Player of the Year but Messi & Neymar missing as Pochettino also ignored for Coach award

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is among the nominees for the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award, while team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar have been left off the shortlist.

The striker is one of five players to have been put forward for the award by the French players' union (UNFP).

Mbappe was crucial as PSG secured a 10th Ligue 1 title this season, scoring 25 times and setting up a further 15 to put him top of the French top-flight's goal and assist charts.

Who else is up for the Ligue 1 Best Player Award?

Notable exceptions from the five-man list of nominees were Messi, who has scored four and set up 13 for PSG this season, and Neymar, who has 11 goals and six assists.

Mbappe was the only PSG player to make the final shortlist.

Instead, Rennes attacker Martin Terrier and Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder, who both have 21 goals to their names in Ligue 1, Marseille hero Dimitri Payet and Lyon's Lucas Paqueta are all up for the award.

Meanwhile, PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma is among the contenders for the Goalkeeper of the Year prize, alongside Nice's Walter Benitez, Marseille shot-stopper Pau Lopez, Strasbourg's Matz Sels and Alban Lafont of Nantes.

Pochettino misses out on Coach of the Year

Despite leading PSG to the league title, Mauricio Pochettino did not make the cut for the Coach of the Year award.

Jorge Sampaoli, whose Marseille side are favourites to finish runners-up, Nice head coach Christophe Galtier, Rennes boss Bruno Genesio, Nantes' Antoine Kombouare and Strasbourg manager Julien Stephan all got the nod ahead of Pochettino.

