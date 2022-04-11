Mbappe and Pochettino plead for support from PSG fans in wake of Messi and Neymar boos

Kylian Mbappe and Mauricio Pochettino have pleaded with Paris Saint-Germain's supporters to back the team ahead of this weekend's clash with Marseille.

The relationship between the club and its fans has soured in the weeks following PSG's Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid, with Neymar, Lionel Messi and several other stars being targeted by boos at the Parc des Princes.

Ahead of this weekend's match against Marseille, Mbappe has called for the fans to back his team-mates, although he says the team is ready to play on with or without their support.

What was said?

“We would love the supporters to be with us,” said Mbappe to Canal+. “We understand their disappointment. If they’re with us it would be amazing, if not, we’ll do our job anyway.”

Pochettino added: “Next Sunday against OM is not a bonus game, it’s a special game. The supporters have every right to protest.

"We’re a democracy, but we hope that they will be with us and that they will leave their disappointment and anger to one side. All that to demonstrate to the whole world a strong image of our club.”

Why are fans booing?

PSG have seen fan discontent since their latest early exit from the Champions League, which came at the last-16 stage against La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Pochettino’s side led that contest by two goals on aggregate at one stage, but were undone by Karim Benzema's second-leg hat-trick as the club suffered yet another collapse on the big stage.

Neymar has drawn the ire of supporters due to his frequent injury issues and a perceived lack of desire, while Messi, despite starring as a playmaker, has not come close to matching the goal tallies of his day at Barcelona.

Heading into Sunday's match, PSG have a 12-point lead over Marseille with just seven matches left to be played in Ligue 1.

