Match preview: Balestier Khalsa v Brunei DPMM

Brunei DPMM will be expected to get a victory against a Balestier side missing some of their key players

Balestier Khalsa's task to get all three points from Brunei FC will be all the more tougher given how they will be without two of their key players.

For starters, Balestier will be without captain and custodian Zaiful Nizam who will be out for six months as he sustained an injury in his team's defeat to last week. Moreover, they will also be without the services of midfield ace Huzaifabh Aziz; who is suspended for the Tigers.

On the other hand, DPMM still remains unbeaten in the league and can displace at the top of the table should they not lose their game against Balestier. Significantly, the Bruneian side will also have a full squad. Star player Azwan Ali is set to play a key role in helping his side achieve victory.

Facts:

-DPMM are currently on a club-record 11 game unbeaten streak in the league

-Two of Balestier's goals have come within the first ten minutes, a league-best

-Four of DPMM's six goals have come from crosses (66.67%), a league best.