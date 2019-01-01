‘Massive boost!’ – Cardiff City skipper Sol Bamba hails Southampton win

The Bluebirds claimed a back-to-back victory for the first time this season to brighten their chances of avoiding relegation

Cardiff City captain Sol Bamba has lauded their 2-1 win over Southampton in Saturday’s Premier League game at the St. Mary’s Stadium.

The Cote d’Ivoire international’s opener was cancelled out by Jack Stephens’ strike before Kenneth Zohore sealed the victory in additional time for Neil Warnock’s men.

The Bluebirds, thus, claimed a second consecutive win for the first time this season to brighten their hopes of avoiding relegation at the end of the term as they moved two places above the drop zone.

And the defender believes the win will boost the team who have endured difficult time in the past weeks following the disappearance of the plane carrying club-record signing Emiliano Sala and the subsequent confirmation of his death.

“It has been a tough couple of weeks, and we knew that we needed to come here and get a result today," Bamba told club website . "It wasn’t easy, especially with the events that have unfolded recently.

“The result is a massive boost, especially at this stage of the season. We want to build up momentum and go on a run of games. With the matches coming up, we know that we can get three points from every game, especially at home."

The former Leicester City defender has also dedicated the win and his goal to the departed Sala.

“It couldn’t get any better and to celebrate in front of the fans was massive," he continued.

"There was a lot going through my mind after scoring. I knew Emiliano was watching from up there today, so it was so good to get the three points.”

Bamba who has helped the Bluebirds keep eight clean sheets in 25 league games now has three goals at the other end this season.

Cardiff City play host to Watford in their next Premier League game on February 22.