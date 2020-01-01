Martinelli signs new long-term Arsenal contract

The 19-year-old has agreed to fresh terms exactly a year after making the switch from Brazil to north London

youngster Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners.

The 19-year-old Brazilian forward put pen to paper on his new deal exactly one year after he joined the club.

Mikel Arteta told the club's official website: "I am very happy that Gabi has signed a new contract with us.

"He is a very talented young player and he has impressed us with his performances, attitude and work-rate.

"We are looking forward to getting him back to full fitness and to watching his development at our club."

