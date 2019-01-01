‘Martinelli has the potential to be a fantastic player’ – Arsenal new boy excites Luiz

One Brazilian to have joined the ranks at Emirates Stadium this summer is looking forward to working alongside another in north London

David Luiz is backing Gabriel Martinelli to become a “fantastic player” for , with one Brazilian star excited by the potential of another at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners made a South American at the start of his career their first signing of the summer transfer window in 2019.

Martinelli, at just 18 years of age, was acquired from Ituano and tipped to enjoy a bright future in England.

Fellow countryman Luiz, who was the last arrival in north London before the deadline, is convinced that a teenage forward will become a superstar with Premier League experience.

He told football.london: “He is a young player, he's talented and everyone speaks very well about him, everyone is excited because they know he has the potential to become a fantastic player soon and in the future.

“It will be good to work with him, try to help him and also give him a bit of my experience in football around the world. I hope we both can do big things here.”

Martinelli and Luiz have become the ninth and tenth Brazilians to link up with Arsenal.

Some iconic figures have come before them, with Samba steel and flair having been embraced by the Gunners.

Luiz is aware of what his compatriots have achieved while representing Arsenal and considers a World Cup-winning midfielder to have been the pick of the bunch.

He added, with one familiar Brazilian having helped to wrap up his transfer in a new technical director post: "Edu was a great player, a very talented player - someone who everyone enjoyed watching play.

Article continues below

"He was a great guy, a great person and he is ready for this role because he's intelligent, he knows how to be with people, he knows how to win things, he is a winner and he is going to try to improve the club.

"I think around the world people are attracted to good players, especially Brazilian players, so Gilberto was one of the best Brazilian players, maybe the best Brazilian player who played here.

"I had the opportunity to play with Denilson when I was 10 years old, we played together. Gabriel is my friend, Andres Santos is my friend, so everyone is trying to do big things with this big club.”