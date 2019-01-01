Martial signs new five-year contract with Manchester United

The Frenchman has put pen to paper on a fresh long-term deal at Old Trafford, which will see him remain at the club until 2024

Manchester United winger Anthony Martial has signed a new five-year contract with the club on deadline day, after months of negotiations and transfer speculation.

The Frenchman rejected an extension offer back in October last year, amid widespread reports he was unhappy with his situation at the club under former boss Jose Mourinho.

His previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, but United triggered a one-year extension and continued talks over a more permanent arrangement.

Martial has contributed 10 goals and one assist in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this term and he is one of the players to have directly benefitted from the arrival of caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After embarking on a nine-match unbeaten streak under the Norwegian, Martial has decided to pledge his long-term future to the club until 2024, in a major boost for the team ahead of a crucial period of fixtures.

Speaking after the announcement was made on Thursday, Martial, whose new deal includes an option for a further year, stated: "I am loving my time at this club. From the day I joined I have been made to feel part of the United family and I have been incredibly humbled and overwhelmed by the warmth and love of our fans, who continue to amaze me with their support.

“I would like to thank Ole and his coaching staff for their belief in me and for helping me to take my game to the next level. This club is all about winning trophies and I am sure the next piece of silverware is not that far away.”

The France international joined United back in 2015 from Monaco for an initial £36 million ($47m) fee and he has since enhanced his reputation as one of the best young players in European football.

The 23-year-old attacker has hit 42 goals in 161 games for the club, winning the FA Cup, Europa League and League Cup.

Solskjaer also expressed his joy after Martial's new deal was tied up, praising him as 'naturally gifted'.

“Anthony is one of those naturally gifted players that any coach would love to work with," said the United head coach.

"For a young man, he has a good footballing brain which, when coupled with his exceptional talent, makes for a player with an exciting future ahead of him. This is the perfect club for Anthony to progress his development as a top-class forward and we are all delighted he has signed a long-term deal.”

Martial could be back in action for Solskjaer's side on Sunday, as they take in a trip to Leicester City.

United are now only two points behind Chelsea and Arsenal in the race for a top-four Premier League finish, while also through to the last 16 of the Champions League and fifth round of the FA Cup.