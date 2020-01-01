Marsch and RB Salzburg cap memorable year by claiming Austrian Bundesliga league title
Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg capped off a memorable year on Sunday by sealing the club's seventh-consecutive league title.
The former New York Red Bulls boss sealed the domestic double in his first season in charge of the club, having previously won the Austrian Cup with a 5-0 win over SC Austria Lustenau on May 29.
On Sunday, RB Salzburg sealed the league by beating Hartberg 3-0, combined with closest challengers LASK Linz losing 1-0 at home to Wolfsberger.
"It is a very special feeling for me," Marsh said. "I have learned a lot this season and I am very grateful to the people in this club. Every day is a chance for improvement and our team has done it."
With the victory, RB Salzburg have confirmed the title by amassing an 11-point gap over LASK with just three games remaining. They haven't just won the league but did it in style, having amassed a +70 goal differential after 30 games played.
1️⃣
2️⃣
3️⃣
4️⃣
5️⃣
6️⃣
7️⃣#SERIENMEIS7ER pic.twitter.com/7ChwTtJWc4
However, they were aided in their pursuit by a technicality, with LASK deducted four points for violating regulations with concern to the coronavirus prior to the restart of play.
Marsch, who has been linked with Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks, came to prominence as a manager in the U.S. as head coach of the New York Red Bulls.
The coach, who won two MLS Cups and earned two U.S. men's national team caps as a player, claimed the MLS Supporters' Shield and Coach of the Year honors in 2015, his first in charge of the Red Bulls.
Throughout his tenure, the Red Bulls were among the contenders in MLS, although the club never reached an MLS Cup before his departure in 2018.
Marsch also marked his first year in charge of RB Salzburg with an unforgettable Champions League run, led by stars like Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino.
During that run, Marsch's RB Salzburg went toe-to-toe with Liverpool and Napoli before eventually finishing third in the group to seal a spot in the Europa League knockout rounds.
Marsch, in particular, was thrust into the public eye following a clash with Liverpool as his halftime team talk went viral in the game's aftermath.
Following the sales of Haaland and Minamino to Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, respectively, RB Salzburg were unable to move on in that Europa League campaign, falling to Eintracht Frankfurt in their first knockout tie.
With the league triumph, Marsch becomes the second American-born manager to claim a league title, joining Bronx-born Jim Caulfield, who guided Cork City to the League of Ireland title in 2017.
Marsch and RB Salzburg will continue their league campaign on Wednesday against Sturm Graz.