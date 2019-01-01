Mariners waiting on United to decide Phelan's future

The Australian side must wait to see what the Red Devils want to do with their assistant coach moving forward

Uncertainty over Mike Phelan's future at has left A-League side Central Coast Mariners nervously waiting in the wings as they look to secure his future at the club.

Phelan was appointed the Mariners' sporting director last year and was allowed to juggle the role with that of being a Red Devils assistant coach when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came calling in December.

While Solskjaer's future at Old Trafford has been confirmed, Phelan's role at the club moving forward remains uncertain with reports he's eager to become a technical director rather than continue as an assistant.

Should that switch be granted by United, the 56-year-old's future at the Mariners would be cast into serious doubt with the club admitting they are now at the mercy of the Red Devils.

"We are eager to have Mike continue on with the club but at the moment we are at the mercy of waiting to see what the future holds for Mike and United," a Mariners spokesperson told the Manchester Evening News.

"We are still in constant dialogue with Mike, who has been fantastic, keeping us updated every step of the way.

"He's fond of the Mariners, we're fond of Mike, so hopefully he can continue his role with the academy."

The Mariners ended the most recent A-League season bottom of the table for a second straight year.

Despite the club's struggles, Phelan has enjoyed his time working with the Central Coast and declared in March his willingness to remain involved with the side.

"Hopefully the partnership can continue," Phelan told the Fox Football Podcast.

"I think it's a good one. I think it's a nice one to be associated with.

"It's all down to ifs and buts right now, but I'd certainly like to keep my interest at the Mariners going."