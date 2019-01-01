Mariano insistent at staying with Real Madrid despite Monaco interest

The striker has been shown his role with the club will be minimal this season but is insistent in his desire to remain at the Bernabeu

While are continuing to offload players this week, one departure that is not expected is that of striker Mariano Diaz despite interest from , Goal has learned.

Thursday brought confirmation midfielder Dani Ceballos has joined Arsenal on a season-long loan, while Jesus Vallejo is close to joining on a temporary deal, and reports continue to link Jorge Mendes with negotiating James Rodriguez’s exit to .

It might be expected Mariano would follow, given he has not featured in either of the club’s first two pre-season matches, against and respectively.

His lack of appearances were a message of what to expect this season, where playing time is likely to be scarce behind Karim Benzema and new €60 million (£54m/$67m) signing Luka Jovic.

Furthermore, as the Gareth Bale situation has shown, head coach Zinedine Zidane will not bend on using players who are not in his plans for the season.

Yet, Mariano remains determined to stick his original plan for the summer which dates back to the end of the season – staying at Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old striker believes he still can succeed at the club, even despite the Jovic signing and Madrid theoretically giving his No.7 shirt to big-money signing Eden Hazard, though the club have not asked Mariano to surrender his number.

Injuries have been a major factor in Mariano’s struggles to establish himself at Madrid as he scored just three goals in 13 appearances last season.

But he does not want those fitness issues, which he believes are behind him, to ruin his dream of success at the capital club, and feels he is closer to the form he showed with in 2017-18, when he scored 18 goals and added four assists with Lyon.

And another side, Monaco, have been interested in bringing the striker back to , even before the recent issues in their attempted transfer of ’s Andre Silva.

Indeed, Mariano has multiple suitors, as many clubs, including , have inquired about his availability over recent months.

But they have all found a player who wants to continue at Madrid and, at the current time, is unwilling to move on and end his second stint with Los Blancos.