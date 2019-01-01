Mariano Diaz to leave Real Madrid on two-season loan, according to agent

David Aranda claims the out-of-favour striker will likely secure a temporary move away from Santiago Bernabeu in the winter transfer window

forward Mariano Diaz will be sent out on loan for two seasons when the January transfer market opens, according to his agent David Aranda.

Diaz graduated to Madrid's senior squad in 2014 after rising through the youth ranks, but was made to wait until 2016 for his debut.

The mercurial striker, who was born in but later gained citizenship in the Dominican Republic, scored one goal in eight matches that season, but never quite managed to establish himself as a regular in the Blancos' starting line up.

Diaz was sold to French outfit at the end of the campaign, where he enjoyed a hugely successful year on an individual level, scoring 18 goals in 34 outings.

Madrid took up an option to re-sign the 26-year-old for €23 million ($25m, £20m) in the summer of 2018 but he once again failed to live up to expectations at the Bernabeu.

Diaz managed to score five goals in 19 appearances across all competitions last term, but after a summer of wholesale changes under Zinedine Zidane, he now finds himself on the fringes of the action.

Marco Asensio is the only other player in the Madrid squad who has yet to feature for the club this season, with the Spaniard still recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Diaz's agent David Aranda has now revealed that his client is likely to leave the Blancos again as soon as possible, telling Laroma24: "He will go on loan for two seasons, although we have not yet decided on the club."

giants have been tipped to revive their interest in Diaz, after monitoring his progress at the Bernabeu last year, but all potential suitors will have to wait until the new year to submit a formal offer.

Article continues below

Diaz has not played for Madrid since scoring twice in a 3-2 victory over on May 5, and has only been called up to one of Zidane's matchday squads this season.

The Blancos are currently preparing for 's arrival at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday evening, where they will need to win to draw back level with Barca at the La Liga summit.

Madrid will then turn their attention to another home fixture in the against Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday, before taking in a trip to Deportivo four days later.