Diaz wants Madrid stay amid Jovic makeweight reports
Mariano Diaz is determined to stay at Real Madrid amid reports Eintracht Frankfurt want him included in any potential deal for Luka Jovic.
Eintracht sensation Jovic has been linked with a big-money move to Madrid following 26 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions this season.
With the 21-year-old forward set to leave the Bundesliga, Eintracht
Diaz – who has only made 13 La Liga appearances this season – scored twice in Madrid's 3-2 victory at home to Villarreal on Sunday.
A brace for @marianodiaz7 this afternoon! #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/9DzfQh7lHy— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 5, 2019
Asked about his future, the 25-year-old Dominican Republic international said: "I don't have a crystal ball but I want to stay [at Madrid].
"I am very happy and let's see anything happens going forward."
"I am very happy for having won at home and on top of that, scoring," Diaz, who returned to Madrid from Lyon at the start of the season, added.
"We enjoyed it and the fans too, which is the important thing, even though the final score wasn't great.
"They netted but we were good too and we had the ball. We're very happy
