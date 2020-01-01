Marega’s objective revealed amid interest from Premier League clubs

The Malian forward is reportedly attracting interest from a number of clubs in the English top-flight this summer

striker Moussa Marega is aiming to play in the Premier League and he has been contacted by several clubs in , according to his agent Aziz Ben Aissa.

Marega is said to be attracting interest from , and this summer after contributing 14 goals and seven assists for Porto who won the domestic double of Primeira Liga and Portuguese Cup last season.

The 29-year-old Mali international has been at Porto since 2016 and his current deal is expected to expire in June 2021.

"At 29, Moussa is no longer old enough to have dreams,” Ben Aissa told A Bola.

“Playing in the Premier League, more than an illusion, is an objective, as it will be for most footballers.

“Yes, it is true that I have been contacted by several English clubs.

“If a business arises that allows FC Porto to earn good money with the transfer, that would be perfect and would make Moussa very happy, because what he liked most was to repay FC Porto for the investment made by the club in so many years of contract."

Two years ago, Marega expressed his admiration for the Premier League and his desire to continue his career in England.

"For me, I think this is perhaps the best time to try my luck elsewhere, to live a new experience, to know a new championship, the Premier League, for example,” he said.

"And it hurts me to say that because I am very attached to this club, to its supporters who give me a lot.

"I like this championship for a long time. At the same time, who does not like the Premier League. It's a very big league, with very big players.

"It's flattering when clubs are interested in you, but I have always dreamed of playing there. I want to be happy, with my family, in a championship that I love."