Marega sarcastically reacts to sanctions imposed on Vitoria Guimaraes

The Conquerors have been fined €714 after their fans racially abused the Mali international who appears unhappy with the fine

FC forward Moussa Marega has expressed his displeasure with the amount of the fine imposed on Vitoria Guimaraes whose fans racially insulted him last month.

Marega walked off the pitch in the February 16 Primera Liga match at the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques in protest over racist chanting by a section of the hosts’ fans.

The incident attracted a €714 fine for Vitoria Guimaraes from the Portuguese league.

In a sarcastic post on social media which he later deleted, but not before it was picked by some media, Marega appeared unsatisfied with the sanction Vitoria were slapped with.

“No! It's a lot! Can I pay it for them?,” Marega posted on Instagram with L'Equipe taking a screenshot of the message before he pulled it down.

In total, Vitoria were ordered to pay €17 227 for other misbehaviours, including the €714 which appears to have angered Marega.

They have also been hit with sanctions for throwing chairs as well as for using pyrotechnics.

Soon after he was racially attacked by Vitoria fans, Marega also posted another ironic message in which he was thanking the referee for showing him a yellow card amid the incident.