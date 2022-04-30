Marcelo becomes most decorated player in Real Madrid history after La Liga title triumph

Marcelo has made Real Madrid history by becoming the most decorated player in the illustrious history of the Spanish giants.

Madrid sealed the 2021-22 Liga title on Saturday with four games to spare with a 4-0 victory over Espanyol, and it set a personal milestone for the veteran Brazilian too.

It was the 24th major trophy Marcelo has won with Madrid, more than any player previously for the club.

Which trophies has Marcelo won?

The Liga title Madrid won on Saturday was the 35th in their history. More than one-sixth of their league titles have been earned by squads featuring Marcelo.

This was his sixth Spanish league crown, following titles earned in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2017 and 2020.

Marcelo has also won four FIFA Club World Cups, four Champions Leagues, two titles in the Copa del Rey, five Spanish Super Cups and three UEFA Super Cups.

Marcelo in 2021-22

The 33-year-old joined Madrid from Brazilian club Fluminense in 2007 and has been a key figure at the club ever since with 544 appearances in all competitions.

Though he has featured less frequently this season, Marcelo often wears the captain's armband when he takes the field and is still a hugely influential figure in the dressing room at Santiago Bernabeu.

He has played 16 games for Madrid in all competitions in 2021-22, including 10 in La Liga. He played 90 minutes against Espanyol on Saturday - only the second time he has done so in the league this season.

