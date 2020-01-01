‘Maradona was pure art, Messi a Speedy Gonzalez’ – Argentina coach Ayala compares two ‘giants’

A man who played with two all-time greats, and now coaches a Barcelona legend, says a legendary pair of South Americans are “different”

Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona cannot and should not be compared, says Roberto Ayala, with a man who played with both considering the former to be “Speedy Gonzalez” and the latter to have been “pure art”.

Ayala, who currently forms part of Lionel Scaloni’s coaching team with the national side, is fortunate enough to have graced the same side as two iconic countryman over the course of his own distinguished playing career.

Maradona was approaching the end of his time as a star with the Albiceleste when Ayala made his international bow in 1994, with Messi breaking through a couple of years before the classy defender walked away himself in 2007.

More teams

A 1986 World Cup winner and legendary figure on the books at are both assured of standings among the all-time greats, with debate as to which can be considered the best continuing to rage on the back of their respective achievements.

Ayala is reluctant to be drawn on an answer of his own, with the 47-year-old saying two talismanic countrymen are too “different” to be placed into the same bracket.

“I played with both of them, with Diego I was taking my first steps. They are two footballing giants, and when he retires, Messi will be remembered,” Ayala told Fox Sports.

“I don't know if it’ll be like Diego, it doesn't matter. They are different.

“Diego was pure art in all his mannerisms, Messi a Speedy Gonzalez who carries the ball two centimetres from his foot.”

Maradona conquered the world with Argentina and the domestic game across memorable spells with the likes of Boca Juniors and .

Messi, meanwhile, has won the Ballon d’Or six times and broken countless records over the course of his time with Barcelona.

He is still waiting on a first senior honour at international level, with heartache endured in Copa America and World Cup finals.

Those struggles have seen him announce international retirement at one stage, only to then backtrack on that decision, with the 32-year-old still very much a key man for his country.

Article continues below

Ayala expects that to remain the case for the foreseeable future, with Argentina looking to deliver the success that a global superstar craves and deserves.

”I hope that he gives us his footballing level, that he makes us grow as a team. Having a team with him, not of him,” Ayala said.

“He wants to be treated like this, like just one more player. We told the players that he will not be treated differently by us. You all have to step up, do what you do for your clubs, and he will help you. You have to take advantage of that.”