Mane looking for Liverpool to achieve 'something special' in Premier League title bid

The Reds have put themselves in a position to challenge for major honours this season, with there a determination on their part to deliver success

Sadio Mane admits Liverpool are looking to achieve “something special” this season, with the Premier League title still up for grabs.

A lengthy wait for top-flight supremacy has dragged into a 29th year for the Reds, while they are without major silverware since 2012.

Jurgen Klopp has been charged with the task of bringing that barren spell to a close, and has suffered three painful final defeats to date.

Liverpool are, however, leading the race for the Premier League crown this season – holding a four-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City – and are determined to deliver.

Mane intends to play a leading role in that bid, with the Senegalese forward telling Sky Sports: "Every single season we progress and that is positive for us.

"That's why we train hard every single day, to learn a lot, to get better and better.

"It's positive and now we are going to go for something special with the club."

Klopp’s side have endured a wobble at the start of 2019, with back-to-back defeats suffered.

Their unbeaten record in the league was ended by City, while Wolves knocked them out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage.

A trip to Brighton is set to offer them a chance to get back on track, with Mane adamant that nobody at Anfield is reading too much into two rare reversals.

He added: "At the moment we are at the top of the league.

"There is so far for this season to be done but everything is possible.

"We are going to try and take it game by game without making pressure for ourselves because we know it is very high.

"We are very relaxed and we are going to try and keep on going until the end of the season.

"We are confident because we are doing well, even though we lost to Manchester City.

"In football it can happen, we're not the first and we won't be the last to lose a game, but we have to react. The reaction is more important."