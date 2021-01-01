'If Mane or Firmino went somewhere else they would be exhilarating' - Liverpool warned off front three sales by Crouch

The former Reds striker cannot understand why questions are being asked of a proven attacking unit that also includes Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have been warned against parting with any member of their fearsome front three this summer, with Peter Crouch expecting Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino to be "exhilarating" elsewhere if allowed to leave Anfield.

Transfer talk is building on Merseyside heading towards the next window, with there suggestions that the reigning Premier League champions may be tempted to move on established members of their squad in order to free up funds for additions.

Mane and Firmino have seen their respective futures speculated on, while exit talk is seemingly never far away from Mohamed Salah, but Crouch believes Jurgen Klopp would live to regret any sales in that department.

What has been said?

The former Liverpool striker told the Daily Mail when asked about the transfer rumours: "I wouldn’t sell any of them. Why would you even think of doing that unless one of them wanted to go?

"I understand Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have not hit the heights we have expected of them this season but that doesn’t mean their time is up.

"It staggers me that we live in a world where cancel culture is growing by the day.

"A player is out of form for a season? Sell him. A manager underperforms? Sack him. It’s a miserable way to go on and let’s just put what Mo Salah, Mane and Firmino have achieved in context.

"They are the front three who brought the title to Liverpool after 30 years and there is plenty of life in them still.

"I bet you if Mane or Firmino went somewhere else, they would be exhilarating.

"Jurgen Klopp, for one, will not be in any hurry to let them go."

The bigger picture

Salah has fuelled talk of a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid being made with regular admissions that he could be lured to Spain at some stage.

Mane is also said to have admirers in La Liga, while Firmino's work rate makes him of obvious appeal to leading sides around the world.

Liverpool have, however, offered no indication that they are planning to break up a fearsome frontline that has delivered domestic, continental and global success.

They have often looked to their front three for inspiration, with a stunning contribution made by those in the final third.

Salah is in the process of chasing down a third Premier League Golden Boot this season, with 28 goals to his name in total, while Mane is seven short of a century for the Reds and Firmino approaching the end of a sixth season at Anfield.

